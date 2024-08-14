Sepp van den Berg has not been short of transfer interest this summer but Liverpool’s price tag has not encouraged anyone to test their resolve, with a club now dropping out of the running.

The centre-back has been a consistent presence throughout pre-season, though he did not play in either Anfield friendly on Sunday due to “load management.”

Arne Slot steered away from a possible transfer exit being the reason for not coming off the bench against Las Palmas, but that did not stop speculation over his future.

At least 11 clubs have been reported to hold an interest in Van den Berg, with PSV among the leading contenders having seen a bid reportedly worth £8.4 million tabled to the Reds.

It was rejected as Liverpool value him closer to £20 million, which the 22-year-old himself described as “majorly high.”

That would amount to a transfer record for PSV, and the reliable De Telegraaf have now reported that “due to Liverpool’s stubborn attitude” the Dutch side will “no longer wait” for the defender.

The report adds that “the belief that they will succeed in prying the Zwolle native away from the Reds has ebbed away” and they have now “decided to shift gears.”

Liverpool are also said not to have made a final decision on Van den Berg’s future and with a long list of potential suitors they are not under pressure to accept a lower fee for the 22-year-old.

Mainz, Stuttgart, Hoffenheim, Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Wolfsburg are among those to hold an interest in the young Dutchman.

Priced out of a move?

It is not the first time, nor will it be the last, that Liverpool’s strict valuations of their players see potential transfers come to nothing – Nat Phillips is a prime example of that.

The club are well within their rights to name a price but even players know that they are being priced out of moves.

During the US tour, Van den Berg told reporters, “Liverpool may think it is right as I had a good season, if they want £20-£25 million that is a lot more.

“Hopefully, we can find a way. Maybe I stay, maybe I go. The first reaction from me is that it was quite high! It is also a compliment but it makes it difficult, £20 million is majorly high.”

There is just over two weeks left of the transfer window and the club have a lot of work still left to do.