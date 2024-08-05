Arne Slot has kept the focus on his own work with Trent Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool, as speculation continues over the vice-captain’s contract with the club.

Alexander-Arnold returned for pre-season on Sunday, with just 11 months remaining on his contract with the Reds and question marks over his future.

There is no indication that the right-back will leave Liverpool this summer, but ongoing links with Real Madrid have cast doubt over whether he would extend his stay.

The hope is that Alexander-Arnold will put pen to paper on a new contract after talks upon his return, but until that happens there will be concern among supporters.

Slot, who contacted his No. 66 earlier in the summer, could not offer any assurances at this stage regarding that deal.

But speaking to journalists including the Mail‘s Lewis Steele, the head coach said he “can’t wait to see him train” as he anticipates a key role in his side.

“We didn’t speak about his commitment,” the Dutchman said.

“We only spoke about the way I wanted him to play and how he could fit in that style.

“He was focused on the Euros at that moment we spoke and I saw some clips from people showing me that he looks really fit and sharp.

“I can’t wait to see him train. But some others did quite well [on tour] as well so it is interesting to see if the others come back and the level goes up even more.”

Such is the level of performance from youngster Conor Bradley since breaking into the first-team setup at the start of the year that Alexander-Arnold now faces genuine competition for his place.

Bradley kept up that momentum during Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the United States, while Luca Stephenson, though a natural midfielder, also caught the eye at right-back.

The onus will be on Alexander-Arnold to take on that challenge, but it is clear that Slot has a plan in place for the Scouser.

Hopefully that will be a long-term plan, with progress likely to be made in talks with Alexander-Arnold’s representative at PLG – his brother Tyler – in the coming weeks.