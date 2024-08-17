It’s been three months since Liverpool were last in Premier League action, and a new season starts at Ipswich under a new head coach. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

For the first time since 2015, there is a different man leading Liverpool out for a topflight match.

Arne Slot has given us plenty to be excited over throughout pre-season and we look forward to seeing how his team develop over the course of the campaign.

It all starts against the newly-promoted Ipswich, who have nothing to lose against the Reds after being out of the Premier League since 2002. But here’s hoping Liverpool are the ones collecting three points!

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Ipswich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Ipswich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

US Viewers

Ipswich vs. Liverpool is shown live on NBC Universo, USA Network, NBC Sports 4K and fuboTV in the US, which are available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Ipswich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Canada Viewers

Ipswich vs. Liverpool is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Live audio commentary of Ipswich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Ipswich vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

This Is Anfield will also be providing live text commentary throughout on our website and full match reaction and analysis on the This Is Anfield app for iPhone and Android later.

Download free here.

You can follow all of today’s action and all of 2024/25 with us by downloading the This is Anfield app for iPhone and Android for free.