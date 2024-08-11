After a resounding victory over Sevilla earlier on Sunday afternoon, Liverpool face Las Palmas in the second of their double header at Anfield. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

It’s the last pre-season match for Arne Slot to give his players a run-out before next Saturday’s opening Premier League game away to Ipswich.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

The game gets underway at 5pm (BST) – or 12noon in New York, 9am in Los Angeles, 2am in Sydney, 8pm in Dubai and 7pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Las Palmas is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Las Palmas and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Las Palmas is being shown live on LFC TV GO in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Las Palmas and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Las Palmas on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the game.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ final pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, VG+, Mitele Plus, Movistar+, SFC TV

