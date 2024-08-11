Liverpool face a double header on Sunday with Sevilla the first side to be welcomed at Anfield. Here’s how to watch on TV and online.

While the match may be a friendly, Anfield will be full to see Arne Slot take his place in the dugout for the first time.

With the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold set to play their first pre-season minutes against Sevilla or Las Palmas, here’s how you can watch.

The game gets underway at 12.30pm (BST) – or 7.30am in New York, 4.30am in Los Angeles, 9.30pm in Sydney, 3.30pm in Dubai and 2.30pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sevilla is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Liverpool vs. Sevilla and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Liverpool vs. Sevilla is being shown live on LFC TV GO in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Sevilla on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the game.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ fourth pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, beIN Sports Connect Hong Kong, VG+, Mitele Plus, Movistar+, SFC TV

