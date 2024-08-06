As Liverpool “move ahead” with their pursuit of a specialist No. 6 from outside of the Premier League, fans have speculated who the mystery midfielder could be.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that the Reds have “identified a target” in their problem position in defensive midfield.

After seemingly giving up on Wataru Endo during pre-season and deploying Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni and Tyler Morton in the role, Arne Slot appears set on signing a new No. 6.

That, according to Ornstein, is set to be a player from “outside of the Premier League,” which rules out the likes of Adam Wharton and Joao Gomes.

But the identity of Liverpool’s priority target remains a mystery, with previous links to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Porto’s Alan Varela and Atalanta’s Ederson fuelling speculation among fans.

Here are who supporters are talking about on Twitter, Facebook and in the This Is Anfield comments.

Zubimendi seems the overwhelming favourite…

My choice for mystery no.6 is Martin Zubimendi; he would tick a lot of boxes. #LFC — Jayc (@Jayc_Kop) August 6, 2024

Martin Zubimendi's agent is Inaki Ibanez, Who Richard Hughes has an excellent relationship with, brought Iraola to Bournemouth with and also held discussions about Xabi Alonso with. Might mean nothing, might mean something. https://t.co/r7syhRXz7U — Anfield Sector (@AnfieldSector) August 6, 2024

A specialist no 6 from outside the Premier League. My pick would be Zubimendi Or Varela since Slot prefers a playmaking 6 who can control the game. Who do you think that player could be? #LFC pic.twitter.com/z9oZO86u7P — FantasticFirmino9????? (@MPBFirmino9) August 6, 2024

For me, it has to be Varela or Zubimendi. Varela interest has been there for a while. — ? (@LFCApproved) August 6, 2024

? Liverpool will look to bring in a number 6 this transfer window. It has got to be Martin Zubimendi for me, he will suit our new style of play under Slot. pic.twitter.com/VMq8hVEmoL — Top Of The Kop (@TOTKHQ) August 6, 2024

I'm glad that after reviewing the squad Slot also thinks the 6 position is a priority. Given Slot's style it's more likely to be a Varela or Zubimendi type player than an Ugarte. Hopefully we get him, and some other positions, in time. https://t.co/pw74SUU3CI — Red (@TaintlessRed) August 6, 2024

But Varela has his admirers, too…

Specialist no.6 outside the Premier League? Bring me Alan Varela. Still only 23yo, and has adapted well to European Football’s physical demands. Excellent passing range and defensive tenacity, plus experience playing in a pivot.

He has everything Slot needs from his no.6. pic.twitter.com/WYvRE6Rc5U — Chalkboard Tactics (@tactical_novice) August 6, 2024

If Alan Varela is the chosen CDM we can have no complaints ?? pic.twitter.com/VRAbpV1Lu8 — Braden ?? (@Braden_LFC) August 6, 2024

I’m going with Alan Varela https://t.co/nlRxf8dMm2 — Hari Sethi (@Hari_Sethi) August 6, 2024

Could Ederson arrive in a swap deal?

A few DMs outside the PL: • Ederson (Atalanta)

• Martin Zubimendi (Sociedad)

• Alan Varela (Porto)

• Andre (Fluminense)

• Morten Hjulmand (Sporting)

• Youssouf Fofana (Monaco)

• Manuel Ugarte (PSG)

• Richard Rios (Palmeiras)

• Ruben Neves (Al Hilal) Who is it? ? #LFC pic.twitter.com/uj6y5Q4QKU — Made 4 Liverpool (@same_old_Fritz) August 6, 2024

Bring me that Ederson from Atalanta — Paul (@Paul_LFC3) August 6, 2024

“My bet would be Ederson and Tyler Morton going on loan/permanently to Atalanta.” – Jimmy Bonser on Facebook.

Ederson to LFC. Here we go? — marek N. (@markniew) August 6, 2024

Liverpool seem to have plenty of alternatives…

“I’m gonna throw in [Youssouf] Fofana from Monaco, he was supposed to go to Milan but it collapsed, he is physical, perfect age, plus he is cheap, so it fits our model, we do not have that type of player in the squad so it can be considered an improvement.” – Oliver Povchanic Tokar on Facebook.

Another name worth keeping an eye on Morten Frendrup at Genoa… — Dylan Jones (@dylslam24) August 6, 2024

“Does this mean the ghost of Andre past might be in the frame? He’s certainly a ‘progressive’ 6.” – Speelautomaat in the comments.

Another name who has gone under the radar is Morten Hjulmand ??. 25 years of age and available for around €40m.https://t.co/HbFg9r7uqA — The Reds Report (@_TheRedsReport_) August 6, 2024

“I would give Gravenberch a run of games in that position before buying anyone.” – Mark Shields on Facebook.

It is typical of Liverpool’s approach to the transfer window that there is mystery surrounding their target for the No. 6 role.

With Michael Edwards returning to lead football operations and Richard Hughes arriving as sporting director, there has been a secrecy around their plans.

The likes of Zubimendi, Varela and Ederson would all be excellent additions to Slot’s squad, but there can be no ruling out a surprise target emerging that no supporter has considered so far.