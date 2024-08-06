★ PREMIUM
BERLIN, GERMANY - Sunday, July 14, 2024: Spain's Spain's Martín Zubimendi celebrates by biting his winners' medal after the UEFA Euro 2024 Final match between Spain and England at the Olympiastadion. Spain won 2-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Who is Liverpool’s mystery No. 6 target? – Fans reveal their transfer theories

As Liverpool “move ahead” with their pursuit of a specialist No. 6 from outside of the Premier League, fans have speculated who the mystery midfielder could be.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that the Reds have “identified a target” in their problem position in defensive midfield.

After seemingly giving up on Wataru Endo during pre-season and deploying Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch, Trey Nyoni and Tyler Morton in the role, Arne Slot appears set on signing a new No. 6.

That, according to Ornstein, is set to be a player from “outside of the Premier League,” which rules out the likes of Adam Wharton and Joao Gomes.

But the identity of Liverpool’s priority target remains a mystery, with previous links to Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Porto’s Alan Varela and Atalanta’s Ederson fuelling speculation among fans.

Here are who supporters are talking about on Twitter, Facebook and in the This Is Anfield comments.

 

Zubimendi seems the overwhelming favourite…

 

But Varela has his admirers, too…

 

Could Ederson arrive in a swap deal?

“My bet would be Ederson and Tyler Morton going on loan/permanently to Atalanta.”

Jimmy Bonser on Facebook.

 

Liverpool seem to have plenty of alternatives…

“I’m gonna throw in [Youssouf] Fofana from Monaco, he was supposed to go to Milan but it collapsed, he is physical, perfect age, plus he is cheap, so it fits our model, we do not have that type of player in the squad so it can be considered an improvement.”

Oliver Povchanic Tokar on Facebook.

“Does this mean the ghost of Andre past might be in the frame? He’s certainly a ‘progressive’ 6.”

Speelautomaat in the comments.

“I would give Gravenberch a run of games in that position before buying anyone.”

Mark Shields on Facebook.

It is typical of Liverpool’s approach to the transfer window that there is mystery surrounding their target for the No. 6 role.

With Michael Edwards returning to lead football operations and Richard Hughes arriving as sporting director, there has been a secrecy around their plans.

The likes of Zubimendi, Varela and Ederson would all be excellent additions to Slot’s squad, but there can be no ruling out a surprise target emerging that no supporter has considered so far.

