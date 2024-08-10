Former Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has completed a big money transfer from Bournemouth to Tottenham, with the Reds standing to make up to £9.2 million from the deal.

When Liverpool sold Solanke to Bournemouth in January 2019, they agreed on a deal that included a sell-on clause.

This clause entitled Liverpool to 20 percent of any profit made on the £19 million that the Cherries signed him for from Liverpool.

With Solanke now joining Tottenham for an initial £55 million plus £10 million in add-ons, Liverpool could gain as much as £9.2 million from the deal.

Of the initial £36 million profit, the Reds will take a fifth of that, equalling £7.2 million. Liverpool’s take from the full fee of £65 million would be £9.2 million.

Solanke’s career path has been an unusual one due to getting his big move so early in his career.

When he joined Liverpool from Chelsea in 2017, he was coming off the back of an excellent summer, winning the Golden Ball as England triumphed at the Under-20 World Cup.

Unfortunately, the youngster only recorded one goal and one assist in 27 appearances for the Reds, though that included just six starts.

Displacing Roberto Firmino from the starting XI proved an impossible task and Solanke played in a style different to what Liverpool needed at the time.

However, the quality that we saw in glimpses is now on display consistently, as he develops into a well-rounded Premier League striker.

On Merseyside, he didn’t hit the heights his potential promised but his time at Bournemouth have seen him get back on track, performing well enough to earn a move to Tottenham.

Last season, he scored 19 goals in 38 Premier League appearances, flourishing as the focal point of Andoni Iraola’s attack.

Solanke has always been technically excellent and now, at 26 years old, he is finally coming into his own as a prominent Premier League forward.

Let’s just hope he doesn’t end up scoring back at Anfield this season!