Liverpool under-21s were served with more lessons against senior opposition as their latest EFL Trophy campaign got underway with a 5-1 defeat at Crewe.

Crewe 5-1 Liverpool U21s

EFL Trophy Group Stage (1), Gresty Road

August 27, 2024

Goals: Roberts 3′, Long 30′, 43′, Cooney (pen) 51′, Thibaut 74′; Corness (pen) 10′

The EFL Trophy presents Liverpool with a chance to field their youngsters against experienced senior professionals, with this the first of three group games.

Barry Lewtas‘ side only won their first match in the competition last season and made it to the knockouts for the first time in five attempts.

But they got off to a poor start against League Two Crewe. Understandably so, as the Reds’ XI had an average age of 18.9 years and remained without those on the cusp of summer transfers.

That included the likes of Ben Doak, Kaide Gordon, Stefan Bajcetic and Tyler Morton, among others.

Though 1-0 down after three minutes having failed to clear a long throw into the box, the young Reds did not allow their heads drop as they instead took the game to the hosts.

Maynor Figueroa came close to an equaliser just moments before Dominic Corness converted from the penalty spot after Michael Laffey was bundled over chasing a back pass. Reward for imposing themselves.

The Reds continued to show promising impetus on the break, but frustrating errors at the back put the game all but beyond reach as the hosts converted two quick-fire goals beyond Harvey Davies, who spent time on loan at Crewe last season.

HT: Crewe 3-1 Liverpool U21s

Within the first 11 minutes of the second half, both teams had given away penalties – Crewe converted theirs first before Corness’ second spot kick of the evening was steered wide of the upright.

It was to be another eye-opening outing in this competition for the club’s youngsters, with a fifth scored late on, but Lewtas explained why they get involved despite the experience of “sore nights.”

He said prior to the match: “If you are not winning then you’ve got to be learning and we have certainly learnt a lot from these games – which is why we enter this competition.”

Liverpool will meet League One’s Blackpool and League Two’s Harrogate Town in their other two group games.

Liverpool U21s: Davies; Miles, Pinnington, Nallo (Jonas 75′), Norris; Kelly, Laffey, Corness; Pilling, Figueroa (Kone-Doherty 75′), Hill

Subs not used: Trueman, Esdaille, Spearing, Onanuga,

Next match: Sunderland (A) – Premier League 2 – Monday, September 2, 7pm (BST)