Alisson was not involved in Liverpool’s final training session before the clash with Bournemouth, as a 23-man squad prepared at the AXA Training Centre.

Caoimhin Kelleher is set to make his first start of the season after Alisson failed a late fitness test ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday.

The Brazilian is suffering with a hamstring injury and was considered a doubt in the buildup, with his absence from training on Friday confirming the news.

With Liverpool’s No. 1 out, it means Kelleher will start with another academy graduate, 23-year-old Vitezslav Jaros, making the bench in the Premier League for the first time.

There were no surprises in the Reds’ session on Friday morning, with Harvey Elliott the only other absentee as he recovers from a fractured foot.

U21s left-back James Norris and midfielder Tommy Pilling were involved the previous day but returned to the youth ranks to train for their own clash at home to Derby on Saturday.

The young Reds do at least appear to be more integrated under Arne Slot‘s regime, with sessions held concurrently with the first team when possible.

That saw the U21s head out onto the outdoor pitches alongside Liverpool’s senior players on Thursday, with Oakley Cannonier and Josh Davidson both making their return from injury and Egyptian forward Kareem Ahmed stepping up from the U18s.

Friday’s first team was back to usual, though, with Trey Nyoni and Tyler Morton the closest it came to current academy representatives.

Slot made two changes to his starting lineup for the 3-1 win over AC Milan in midweek, and with Alisson out and Kelleher in at least one is guaranteed on Saturday.

The likelihood is that his first-choice XI will be restored, meaning Kostas Tsimikas makes way for Andy Robertson at left-back.

However, there is a debate to be had over whether Cody Gakpo or Luis Diaz should start on the left, with both taking part in small-sided games in training on Friday.

One attacker who seems unlikely to start is Darwin Nunez, despite calls for the Uruguayan to replace Diogo Jota up front.

Liverpool squad spotted in training on Friday

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Jones, Endo, Nyoni, Morton

Forwards: Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa