6 things we’ve learned from Liverpool’s start to the season

We’re only three games into the season, but having been forced to pause for the first international break, that at least has given us chance to assess Arne Slot‘s start.

Liverpool have three victories and three clean sheets – the positive start the club and supporters craved under new management.

Slot has already made his style of play clear, and perhaps that is the biggest compliment you can pay the Dutchman, who has taken the role in his stride.

We cannot jump to too many conclusions so early into the season, but we have still learned a lot from how the Reds have started 2024/25.

Gravenberch is taking many by surprise

At the end of last season, very few would have expected to see Ryan Gravenberch become the first-choice No. 6 – and yet he has taken to it strongly thus far.

Of course, had Martin Zubimendi arrived we would be having a different discussion, but the Dutchman has been a revelation under Slot to date, thriving with the confidence his head coach has in him.

The 22-year-old, as per FotMob, is Liverpool’s fourth-highest-rated player after three matches (7.7), behind only Mo Salah (8.55), Luis Diaz (8.36) and Alisson (7.89).

He will have tougher tasks ahead of him, but he’s shown he’s capable of receiving and disposing the ball under pressure and extinguishing the opposition’s attacks.

There is an increased level of concentration and application in Gravenberch’s game, let’s hope he follows the same trajectory when he returns.

Slot making his authority known

When Trent Alexander-Arnold sulked his way off the pitch against Brentford it had the hallmarks of never-ending headlines when you also take his contract situation into account.

But Slot quickly explained that he is protecting his vice-captain as he wants him available for the full season, not just games at a time.

And when he again subbed his No. 66 at Old Trafford, you took your hat off to him as it was a reminder of who is in control and that any outward reaction will not change his mind.

Alexander-Arnold walked off with a smile on his face on that occasion with the bitter rivals put in their place, but the moment said more of Slot than it did the right-back.

Slot hasn’t looked at all fazed stepping into his role.

Salah has to be handed a new contract

Liverpool have scored seven goals so far and Mohamed Salah has had a hand in six of them with three goals and three assists.

If there was any thought he would slow down as he nears 32 years old, one would be severely mistaken, and it makes a lack of contract talks all the more bewildering.

Yes, we know all about FSG’s policy regarding players over 30, but if there was to be an exception to the rule it would be Salah – Virgil van Dijk, too.

The Egyptian used his opportunity in front of the cameras after the United win to put pressure on the club to act, and we can only hope they were listening.

You can’t let a player of his ilk walk away for free.

You have to be winning your duels

If you’ve been tuning into Slot’s pre and post-match press conferences, you will have heard him say the word “duel” countless times.

“It’s about winning your duels and winning the second balls,” Slot stressed after the win at Ipswich, which saw him sub out Jarell Quansah in search of more duel success with Ibrahima Konate.

For the head coach, these are the small margins that decide games, and it is why he has stressed their importance – we’ve even seen the physical contest work they do on the training pitch to aid this facet of the game.

Ironically, Liverpool lost the duel count against Ipswich and Man United, but it goes to show his high expectations for the squad.

We’re seeing more tactical flexibility

If there was to be a criticism of Jurgen Klopp, it would be that often ‘Plan A was Plan A’. With Slot, however, we have already seen his tactical flexibility.

The trip to Old Trafford was a prime example of that.

He shifted Dominik Szoboszlai to the left and dropped Alexis Mac Allister slightly further back than Ryan Gravenberch to exploit United, while Trent Alexander-Arnold stuck to his touchline.

The Dutchman had identified how they built up from the back and made sure his team was set up to take advantage – which they did with great success.

It is these tweaks that strengthen Liverpool’s hand and will keep the opposition guessing, even if personnel were not to change week on week.

Defensive solidity meets attacking prowess

Liverpool remain the only team yet to concede in the Premier League, and their xG conceded is the third-best in the division (2.4) behind only Man City (2) and Nottingham Forest (2.1).

Alisson has still made his fair share of saves, but the Reds are defensively sound and it has eased the heart palpitations somewhat – of which we can all be glad.

As per FotMob, Slot’s side are joint-first for xG alongside City (7.1) and have created the most big chances (16) – though they have missed nine of them.

This balance across the defence and attack has made for a smooth start, and we can only hope it continues once the games start piling up!