★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

LFC RED WEEK SALE

20% OFF HOME KIT & MORE!

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

A night of landmarks as Liverpool face Italians for 8th consecutive year

With a trip to San Siro to play AC Milan in the Champions League upon us, Liverpool are set to play Italian opposition for an eighth consecutive season.

While a flight to Italy won’t be unusual for the squad – Federico Chiesa especially, who could make his Liverpool debut back in his home country – the Reds are facing an unprecedented European campaign.

With the new ‘league phase’ in place, it means there will be no return match at Anfield against Milan and the hosts will be a tough team to beat.

For Arne Slot‘s side, this isn’t necessarily a ‘must-win’ match but there is extra pressure on the team to bounce back, given their poor performance against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

 

Return to Italy

BERGAMO, ITALY - Thursday, April 18, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah runs back with the ball after scoring the first goal from a penalty kick during the UEFA Europa League Quarter-Final 2nd Leg match between BC Atalanta and Liverpool FC at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

This is the eighth successive season that the Reds have faced Italian opposition. Home and away they have faced clubs from Italy 41 times – they have won 19 and lost 18.

The 5-0 success at Atalanta in 2020 is the biggest win by an English club away to Italian opposition in European

Away to Italian teams, Liverpool have won eight, drawn two and lost nine. Of their last five away games in Italy, the Reds have won four of the last five.

In the seven games Liverpool have won in Italy as the away team, they have conceded just once in total.

Only four of the starting XI in the last fixture between the teams, in December 2021, are registered for the league phase of this season’s competition. Those players are Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Kostas Tsimikas and Mo SalahJoe Gomez and Conor Bradley also appeared from the bench.

The Reds played successive European games at San Siro that season as they won 2-0 against Internazionale in the knockout phase of the Champions League.

This will be Liverpool’s fifth visit to San Siro. They lost to Inter Milan 3-0 in 1965 but defeated them in 2008 (1-0) and 2022 (2-0), and beat AC Milan (2-1) in 2021.

 

A night of round numbers

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

A loss today would be Liverpool’s 100th in European competition.

Dominik Szoboszlai could play his 50th Liverpool game while Darwin Nunez is in line to make his 100th Reds appearance.

Diogo Jota’s next game will be his 150th for the club and Virgil van Dijk is in line to play his 50th game for Liverpool in Europe.

Federico Chiesa could make his Reds debut while Trey Nyoni could play his first European game for the Reds.

 

Goalscoring memories

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Roberto Firmino during the UEFA Champions League, Semi Final First Leg match at Anfield, Liverpool.

Salah has scored 47 goals in 76 European appearances for the Reds.

Nine of Salah’s Liverpool goals have come in 16 appearances against Italian teams. He has scored in his last two outings at San Siro.

In fact, Salah has scored in six of his last seven appearances in the Champions League, scoring eight goals in that period.

Nunez has netted nine times in his 18 games in Europe for the club – a goal tonight will see him reach 10.

This season’s scorers

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates after scoring the third goal during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 3-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

AC Milan: Pulisic 2, Abraham 1, Fofana 1, Hernandez 1, Morata 1, Okafor 1, Pavlovic 1, Rafael Leao 1

Liverpool: Diaz 3, Salah 3, Jota 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).

 

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024