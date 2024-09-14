Liverpool will honour Ron Yeats at Anfield after the legendary defender passed away aged 86, and Virgil van Dijk has written a tribute to the former centre-back in his programme notes.

Yeats, the club’s former captain, passed away last week after suffering from Alzheimer’s in recent years.

The Scot was a revolutionary signing for Bill Shankly in 1961, helping to take the club from the Second Division to the top of European football.

He was the first man to lift the FA Cup for the Reds in 1965 – one of four pieces of silverware throughout his illustrious 454-game career at Anfield.

Shankly famously said of Yeats: “Walk around him. He’s a colossus.” He was a giant of a man on and off the pitch, and he will be remembered as such at Anfield on Saturday.

? Today's #LFC matchday programme cover in tribute of the great Ron Yeats. There will be a pre-match mosaic on the Kop to honour the former captain and chief scout who served the club for 30 years. pic.twitter.com/CPkUvEHrMi — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) September 14, 2024

A mosaic in his honour will adorn the Kop before kick-off and tributes paid in the matchday programme, where Van Dijk shared some touching words on the man who served the club for 30 years.

His tribute to Yeats reads: “This game will also see tributes paid to a true Anfield great.

“As a centre-back and a Liverpool captain myself, I know the huge impact Ron Yeats had on the club, and the legacy he leaves behind following his recent passing.

“The great Bill Shankly called him ‘The Colossus’, which I think says everything. Ron was a league champion, the first Liverpool captain ever to lift the FA Cup and widely recognised as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

“Later, he served the club with distinction as chief scout, recommending, among others, another towering LFC centre-back in Sami Hyypia.

“Although I wasn’t fortunate enough to meet him personally, I know from the stories I have been told that he was, above all else, a lovely man, a true gentleman, and somebody who will be sorely missed by everyone associated with the club.

“I know you will all join us in paying our respects ahead of the game, and hopefully we can honour him in the perfect manner.

“Rest in Peace, Ron. You’ll Never Walk Alone.”