Arne Slot has revealed the surprising news that Alisson is doubtful for Liverpool’s weekend clash with Bournemouth, as Caoimhin Kelleher waits in the wings.

Alisson has played every minute of every game so far this season, including against AC Milan in midweek, but could now miss Saturday’s 3pm kickoff.

This comes due to a tight hamstring, with Slot giving the shock news in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“Alisson is still a doubt if he can train today, so let’s wait if he can train,” he told reporters at the AXA Training Centre.

“If he can’t, he probably won’t play as well.”

Slot added: “He has a slight issue with one of his muscles, and we wonder if this game is coming too early or not.

“I think he didn’t take it from the Milan game, it happened a bit before, but after he felt more and more.

“Now we have to wait and see if he’s ready to be in goal tomorrow or we have to wait a few extra days.”

If Alisson misses out, Kelleher will be brought into the side for his first minutes of the campaign, which likely comes days before planned with the Carabao Cup clash with West Ham to come on Wednesday.

The Irishman played the majority of pre-season due to Alisson‘s involvement at Copa America and largely impressed, adjusting well to Slot’s system.

There should be no worries over his introduction, then, but more so there could be concerns over another fitness issue for Liverpool’s No. 1.

Kelleher played more times last season than in any of the previous campaigns combined due to a long-term hamstring injury for Alisson, who was also sidelined with a muscle issue and illness.

Alisson has conceded just two goals in five games so far this season, keeping three clean sheets, with only Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya keeping as many in the Premier League.

Harvey Elliott is the only other absentee, which will likely see Dominik Szoboszlai retained again in midfield, with Slot expected to rotate more in the third-round tie against West Ham in midweek.