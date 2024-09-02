After another impressive display from Ryan Gravenberch in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Man United, Arne Slot revealed what impressed him most about the midfielder.

Gravenberch has been a revelation so far this season, thriving as a key player for Slot after a hit-and-miss first campaign under Jurgen Klopp.

Though it remains early days, the Dutchman looks to be showing the elite potential that many predicting of him during his time at Ajax.

Slot was familiar with Gravenberch from their time together in the Netherlands, when the 22-year-old was still at Ajax, but working with him at Liverpool has surprised even the head coach.

In his post-match press conference at Old Trafford, Slot was asked what he has seen in the No. 38 that convinced him he can be relied upon in midfield.

“His quality on the ball could be my first answer but I think, coming from the Netherlands, we all know how good he is with the ball,” he replied.

“So he can be a really important player for our buildup game.

“But what impressed me most when I started working with him [was] how much he can run and then still how good he is when he arrives in the duel.

“Today you saw with him, Dominik and Macca, how much they were able to keep on running. Because sometimes you’re late, but they just kept on running and arriving in the duel.

“That is the one thing that impressed me most about him, how good he also is without the ball.”

Gravenberch’s leggy frame and the fact he struggled to gain a foothold under both Thomas Tuchel and Julian Nagelsmann at Bayern Munich may have led to negative perceptions of the young midfielder.

But he has already shown this season that he is capable of thriving on and off the ball in Slot’s system, so much so that fans are no longer yearning for Martin Zubimendi.

Still, as he continued his assessment, Slot maintained that Liverpool’s perfect start was a team effort.

“With the ball, we fought. When we had ball possession we were hoping we could find every time one of our midfielders open or free,” he added.

“These three played a very good game, I agree with you, but they need their centre-backs to play the ball through the lines, they need their centre-backs to be close to them for the moment that they cannot arrive.

“Ibou was there, Virgil was there. Virgil, every time, stepped into the midfield defensively also.

“Like I said, it was a team performance. And you know me a bit now, it’s always about the team, then the individual can show himself.

“I think all 11 of them and the ones that came in played a very good game, but that’s no coincidence because the team played really well.”

After three wins from three, Liverpool are already being touted as convincing challengers for Man City‘s title, but Slot still wants to see more from his side.

“Again, only three games played, only games from Saturday to Sunday or Sunday to Sunday,” he concluded.

“So there’s still a lot for us to prove if you’re going to play Champions League.

“I don’t want to be the one that spoils everything, but two years ago was the last season that we played Champions League and we all know how that season ended.

“So there’s a lot to prove for us, if we play the difficult games in the Champions League and still be good during the weekend.”