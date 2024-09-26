Diogo Jota has been subbed in each of his six appearances this season, and Arne Slot has acknowledged there is a conscious effort to manage his workload.

Jota has started all but one of Liverpool’s seven games to date, although he has yet to complete 90 minutes this season as the club have the big picture in mind.

He has played 414 minutes of the available 630, and his latest early withdrawal against West Ham came as another nod to Liverpool’s intentions to keep him fit and healthy – which he has struggled with.

“We are trying to manage his minutes, like the others, in the best possible way,” Slot told reporters after the No. 20’s brace in the League Cup.

“But we also try to prepare them in the week, and during the first months of pre-season, to prepare them for so many games in the Premier League.

“But sometimes there is small margins. Sometimes you can be unlucky as well. If you saw what happened with Rodri, that is so unlucky for him.

“It’s trying to prepare them in the best possible way, but in the end, you need a bit of luck as well. What the players can do is be as professional as possible, live in the best possible way for their career.

“That’s what they’ve done until now, that’s what they’re doing at the moment and we, as a staff, try to prepare them in the best possible way to get through this period without injuries.”

Jota missed 23 games last season, and while he was unlucky in some instances – his knee injury against Brentford, for example – his body has let him down too often.

That the Reds are not in short supply of forward options ensures Jota can be carefully looked after so that we see more of the goals he scored against West Ham on Wednesday evening.

“I think Diogo deserved it because he’s played a lot of good games for us already,” Slot added on Jota’s goal contributions. “If I’m correct, he was only on the scoresheet in the first game.

“But he’s been important for us in every game he’s played, but a striker also wants to score goals.

“I’m pleased for him that he scored two today, although he played in the No. 10 position, but he scored two really good goals.”

Here’s hoping there is a lot more to come from Jota on the goal front!