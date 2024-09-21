➔ SUPPORT US
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth as Nunez and Kelleher start

Arne Slot has made four changes to his Liverpool lineup for Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth, with Alisson‘s absence through injury forcing his hand.

The Reds are back at Anfield after a midweek trip to Milan, and will be hoping for a much more productive afternoon than last time out against Nottingham Forest.

Bournemouth are their opponents and arrive on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Chelsea last weekend, having otherwise started the campaign in solid form.

Slot has been forced into a change between the sticks as Caoimhin Kelleher takes over from the injured Alisson.

Another alteration from Tuesday night comes with the return of Andy Robertson to rejoin Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in the back line.

The midfield is unchanged with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai all starting.

Mohamed Salah retains his place in attack, Luis Diaz is preferred to Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez makes his first start of the season ahead of Diogo Jota.

Alisson‘s absence means Vitezslav Jaros makes the bench for the first time in the Premier League, with a strong bank of reserves available to Slot.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Quansah, Gomez, Bradley, Tsimikas, Jones, Gakpo, Chiesa, Jota

