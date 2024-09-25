Liverpool host West Ham in the third round of the Carabao Cup with Arne Slot making nine changes to his starting lineup, including a start for Federico Chiesa.

The Reds begin their defence of the Carabao Cup at Anfield, with struggling West Ham the visitors in the third round.

With rotation now underway, Slot has made considerable changes to his starting lineup from Saturday’s 3-0 victory over Bournemouth.

Follow Liverpool vs. West Ham with our matchday live blog!

Caoimhin Kelleher has kept his place, however, with Alisson still sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah, Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas make up the back line.

The personnel involved suggests there could be a shift in setup, with Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones the only recognised midfielders.

Four attackers start in Chiesa, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota.

It is likely that one of Chiesa or Gakpo takes up the No. 10 role if Slot retains his 4-3-3 shape, with the Italian making his full debut at Anfield.

Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Luis Diaz are among Slot’s options on the bench.

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Gakpo; Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Substitutes: Jaros, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Morton, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell; Alvarez, Soucek, Soler; Bowen, Summerville, Ings

Substitutes: Foderingham, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Irving, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

