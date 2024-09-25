Liverpool host West Ham in the League Cup third round as they begin their road to retaining the trophy. We’re live to bring you the latest!
Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.
Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.
Teams
Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Gakpo; Chiesa, Jota, Nunez
Subs: Jaros, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Morton, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah
West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell; Alvarez, Soucek, Soler; Bowen, Summerville, Ings
Subs: Foderingham, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Irving, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio
Our coverage updates automatically below:
Fan Comments