LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, September 25, 2024: Liverpool's Goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher warms up prior to the Football League Cup 3rd Round match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Photo by Ryan Brown/Propaganda)
LIVE: Liverpool vs. West Ham – Follow the Reds’ League Cup match here

Liverpool host West Ham in the League Cup third round as they begin their road to retaining the trophy. We’re live to bring you the latest!

Kickoff at Anfield is 8pm (UK), the referee is Andrew Madley.

Tonight’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Kelleher; Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas; Endo, Jones, Gakpo; Chiesa, Jota, Nunez

Subs: Jaros, Van Dijk, Robertson, Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister, Morton, Szoboszlai, Diaz, Salah

West Ham: Fabianski; Coufal, Todibo, Kilman, Cresswell; Alvarez, Soucek, Soler; Bowen, Summerville, Ings

Subs: Foderingham, Mavropanos, Wan-Bissaka, Emerson, Irving, Rodriguez, Paqueta, Kudus, Antonio

Our coverage updates automatically below:

