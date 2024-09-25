Conor Bradley is enjoying life under Arne Slot and praised the Dutchman, who has been “really refreshing” to work with despite “asking a lot” of the right-back.

Bradley is set for his first start of the season on Wednesday night as West Ham come to Anfield in the third round of the League Cup.

Though he is yet to play from the start, Slot has shown he has Bradley very much in his plans by bringing him on in the first four league games, even if it meant frustrating Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Ahead of playing against West Ham, Bradley told Liverpoolfc.com that it has been “really refreshing, hearing a new voice and new tactics.”

The right-back went on to explain what Slot demands from him, saying: “He does ask a lot of the full-backs.

“Obviously at different times, he wants us high and inside or high and wide, or else dropping down into a four to help with build-up.

“So, he does ask a lot but it’s just going to be about learning [and] making sure we do what he wants us to do.

“I’ve really enjoyed it, it’s been really good just to learn the different ways he wants us to play and it’s definitely making me a better player.”

Bradley played both games for Northern Ireland in the most recent international break, for whom he is becoming an increasingly vital player.

Against Luxembourg and Bulgaria in September, he played as a right midfielder, showing his versatility.

The 21-year-old was asked what kind of things he has been working on, to which he replied: “Loads of different things.

“Obviously the runs I make into the final third from right-back, things like my defending and stuff like that as well, so just every part of my game [and] trying to make me overall a better player.

“So, I’ve really enjoyed working under him and it’s been a really good start.”

With Alexander-Arnold’s future at Liverpool still uncertain due to his contract expiring at the end of the season, Bradley knows that if the No. 66 does leave, he has the potential to step up.

This year, though, is about proving to Slot that he is ready and capable of adapting to the coach’s needs.