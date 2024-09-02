Man United manager Erik ten Hag had a tense exchange with a reporter in his press conference after Liverpool beat his side 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Despite being in the job just a couple of months, Arne Slot taught his Dutch compatriot a lesson as he guided Liverpool to their third win in three Premier League games.

The Reds’ first two goals at Old Trafford both came after errors from Casemiro, who was replaced at half-time, before Kobbie Mainoo was caught in possession for the third.

After the match Ten Hag, who was appointed in April 2022, was asked why his team had repeatedly made similar mistakes over the last two years.

The manager’s response was frosty as he demanded the journalist, the Mail‘s Ian Ladyman, “explain” what he meant.

The reporter then rattled off a list of problems that Man United have been facing, to which Ten Hag responded: “Are you sure?”

“I don’t think [so] otherwise we wouldn’t win trophies as we did and beat big opponents, so I’m sorry for you. I have another vision,” he continued.

“I think after City we won the most trophies in English football [during my reign], so I’m sorry for you.”

The manager then turned to his press officer and asked him to “give another [reporter] a question.”

Wonder if Ten Hag will ban Ladyman from posing any more questions, like he did three outlets after Man United‘s FA Cup semi-final against Coventry in April?

‘I’m not Harry Potter’

While some managers can claim to have performed miracles – Jurgen Klopp is arguably one of them – Ten Hag certainly can’t and he knows it.

On United’s acquisition of defensive midfielder Manuel Ugarte, who arrived on deadline day for £50.7 million from PSG, Ten Hag was asked if they could have signed him earlier in the window.

He responded: “We have to build him in the team and it will take time. It’s not like I’m Harry Potter and that is what you have to acknowledge.

“If you see Manuel Ugarte, he didn’t play so far in the season not one match minute. So yeah, he needs to build his fitness then we have to put him in the team.”

Judging by the early signs, Man United shouldn’t be any of Liverpool’s business this campaign.

Still, it remains just as pleasing as ever to watch their downfall.