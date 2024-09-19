Federico Chiesa made his Liverpool debut against AC Milan to become the first to do so under Arne Slot, joining an interesting list of managers’ first debutants.

Chiesa came off the bench in the final minutes of the 3-1 win over AC Milan in the Champions League league phase, for his first outing since joining from Juventus.

The £12.5 million signing had been left out of the squad for Premier League clashes with Man United and Nottingham Forest, but is now considered ready to play a part on the pitch.

With Chiesa the only immediate addition to the squad Slot inherited from Jurgen Klopp, he is naturally the first player to debut for Liverpool since the head coach took charge.

Here, inspired by Opta’s Michael Reid, is each new Liverpool manager’s first debutant since the Premier League era began in 1992.

Roy Evans – John Scales (1994)

A £3.5 million signing from Wimbledon, Scales was a cultured centre-back who became a mainstay in Evans’ first two seasons in charge, having debuted in 0-0 draw with West Ham.

But injuries soon set in and he struggled for appearances for subsequent clubs Tottenham and Ipswich before retiring in 2001.

Gerard Houllier – Steven Gerrard (1998)

Houllier began his time at Liverpool as joint-manager with Evans, but took sole charge in 1998 after the club legend resigned from his post.

It was the Frenchman who gave Gerrard his debut, in a 2-0 win over Blackburn that marked the start of a stellar career.

Rafa Benitez – Djibril Cisse/Josemi (2004)

Liverpool were busy in the transfer market after appointing Benitez, including five summer signings to the tune of £34.7 million.

Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia would become the most distinguished, but £14.5 million signing Cisse and full-back Josemi were the first used, during a 2-0 Champions League qualifying win away to Grazer AK.

Roy Hodgson – David Amoo/Milan Jovanovic (2010)

It seems only fitting that Hodgson’s first-used players were academy midfielder Amoo and Benitez’s parting gift Jovanovic, with neither establishing themselves at the club.

Amoo’s seven minutes in a 2-0 win over FK Rabotnicki were the extent of his time on the pitch for Liverpool, while free transfer Jovanovic fared little better, playing 18 times and scoring twice before joining Anderlecht in 2011.

Kenny Dalglish – Luis Suarez (2011)

Signed alongside Andy Carroll on one of the most memorable January deadline days in football history, Suarez became the first player to debut in Dalglish’s second reign.

It took him 16 minutes to find the back of the net, rounding Asmir Begovic and converting the second goal in a 2-0 win over Stoke.

Brendan Rodgers – Fabio Borini (2012)

Rodgers’ prior experience working with Borini at Chelsea and Swansea saw the Ulsterman push for his signing after he was appointed manager in 2012.

Borini debuted in a 2-0 win over FK Gomel and scored a week later against the same side, but only added two more goals in his 38 games for the club.

Jurgen Klopp – Connor Randall (2015)

Klopp gave debuts to some of the club’s best-ever players, but the first to make his bow for the German was a more humble name in academy full-back Randall.

The local lad started in a 1-0 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League, in one of eight appearances before leaving for Bulgaria with Arda Kardzhali.

Arne Slot – Federico Chiesa (2024)

The hope is that Chiesa will follow the lead of Suarez in becoming a crucial cog in Liverpool’s attack, with the 26-year-old already a firm favourite with supporters.

Those few minutes against AC Milan will have whet his appetite, for sure.