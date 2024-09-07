Federico Chiesa has a bespoke programme to get up to speed during the international break, and his highlights while with Juventus offer us a lot to look forward to when club football returns.

The Italian was signed late in the transfer window and arrived having not played or trained at first-team level since the Euros, with Juventus having forced him to the side.

“He hasn’t played many game minutes yet, but we have very good performance staff, and we will build him up in the right way and, hopefully, can see his quality in the near future,” Arne Slot told reporters.

The 26-year-old has been left out of the Italy squad this month at Liverpool’s request, which implies he will continue to settle on Merseyside for the next fortnight.

Liverpool then have seven games in 22 days upon their return, and it would be safe to assume that the winger will be involved throughout that run.

His excitement for being at the club has already charmed supporters, and his Juventus highlight reels offer us a look at what we can soon expect from the new No. 14:

Starting with his efforts last season, Chiesa notched 10 goals and three assists in all competitions – he featured 37 times for a total of 2,512 minutes.

Despite fears over his injury history, he played more minutes than the likes of Andy Robertson, Diogo Jota and Curtis Jones in 2023/24.

What is evident from his finishing last season is he often does not need to take a touch before firing off his shot – a lot like Diogo Jota in that regard.

He is front-footed, as his goal against Bologna – one of Liverpool’s Champions League opponents – showed having quickly sprung into action when a loose ball was there to be won.

That persistence is evident when you view the first 30 of his 32 goals for Juventus – work rate that Slot values highly:

Chiesa had 17 right-foot finishes for the Turin side and 11 on his left, which enhances the flexibility he offers across the forward line.

Slot spoke on these qualities before the Man United game, explaining: “He works really hard on and off the pitch to try to get the best out of himself.

“He combines this with scoring goals and, like I said, [being] really aggressive without the ball – those are already two characteristics with him.

“With him [able to play] so many positions – on the right, on the left and maybe even in the middle – it makes him an interesting signing for us.”

Interesting, indeed!