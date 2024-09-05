Federico Chiesa is currently training with Liverpool’s under-21 side as he prepares to regain full fitness during the international break.

Liverpool’s new signing has stayed on Merseyside during the September break after Italy accepted the club’s request for him to stay and undertake a bespoke programme.

Chiesa has not featured in a competitive game since Euro 2024, when he played in Italy’s round of 16 match against Switzerland, which ended in a 2-0 defeat.

He was frozen out of Thiago Motta’s Juventus team after returning to the Italian side in the summer and did not feature in any of the club’s pre-season or competitive games prior to his arrival at Anfield.

Arne Slot admitted last week that he wasn’t sure if Chiesa was ready to feature for Liverpool straightaway.

The Italian was subsequently not included in the Reds’ squad for their trip to Old Trafford and watched the comfortable 3-0 victory from the stands.

Now, according to the Liverpool Echo, Chiesa has joined up with Barry Lewtas‘ U21 side as he bids to get back to full match sharpness.

Liverpool’s first team is currently not in training, with the majority of Slot’s players away on international duty. Those who are not have been granted a few days holiday by the club, which is why Chiesa has had to join the U21s.

Slot will hope to be able to use Chiesa as soon as possible, but Liverpool will be in no rush to get him on the pitch.

Given Chiesa’s recent injury record and the serious ACL injury he suffered, which saw him miss 297 days of football, the club’s fitness team will be careful to not rush him back too soon.

Nonetheless, they will be encouraged by his commitment to be involved and the fact that he has been willing to take a step down to train with the U21s to continue his fitness regime speaks volumes of his character.

Clearly, Chiesa is itching to get on the pitch and pull on the Liverpool shirt. How long he will have to wait remains to be seen.

The Echo also reports that Curtis Jones is currently ‘winning’ his battle to be fit for the Reds’ return to the Premier League against Nottingham Forest on September 14, which will be a boost for Slot.