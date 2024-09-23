While Caoimhin Kelleher was taking his chance to impress in the Liverpool goal on Saturday, another future Reds’ ‘keeper was also showcasing his ability.

Giorgi Mamardashvili picked up the MVP award in Valencia’s 2-0 win over Girona – his second such award in six La Liga games this season.

The Georgian stopper made a series of eye-catching saves, earning an impressive 8.3 rating with FotMob – his best of the season so far.

It’s clear why Liverpool have paid a reported £29 million to acquire Mamardashvili ahead of a move to Merseyside next summer, hopefully securing the long-term future for the Reds in a key position where top quality goalkeepers aren’t always easily available.

And while Mamardashvili’s arrival may mean a departure for Kelleher next summer, it’s a nice problem for Liverpool and Arne Slot to have three absolutely top quality goalkeepers at their disposal.

“It’s my job…”

The 23-year-old’s attitude also stands out, saying post-match: “It’s my job to make stops. I’m not the MVP, but the rest of the players with me.

“This year I will give the maximum I can for Valencia CF.”

It’s clear to see why the 23-year-old is so highly rated and called a “rare breed” by one La Liga expert.

Speaking earlier this week, he explained his move to Valencia supporters, saying: “I am very grateful to the fans, this city and this club have changed my life, I want to give everything I can this year too.

“They have been key in my professional career, these three years have been incredible, I wanted to say thank you for that, which is why I wanted to stay here.

“Mestalla is something different for me, it is a very good stadium.”

