Good news on Alisson’s fitness vs. Wolves – “We’re really happy”

Alisson has missed the last two games for Liverpool and Arne Slot offered a positive update on his goalkeeper ahead of the Premier League trip to Wolves on Saturday.

The Brazilian was ruled out of the victories over Bournemouth and West Ham with hamstring tightness, opening the door for Caoimhin Kelleher‘s first minutes of the season.

As expected, the Irishman has taken his opportunity to leave many pondering how no serious offers arrived for his services over the summer.

Ahead of the League Cup tie, Slot conceded that Alisson proving his fitness for the Wolves clash was “going to be tight,” but there was a positive update on Friday.

He said: “We think he is [ready to return], he trained yesterday in a part of our session so we expect him to do the whole session today (Friday).

“So we think he is available, but, of course, we have to train today.

“We’re really happy with Alison being back, but I want to emphasise on the fact that Caoimh did really well in the two games he was in goal for us.

“Another example of me having two, even three, good options in certain positions.”

Alisson‘s return to the team will see Kelleher drop to the bench and, unless the Brazilian suffers another setback, he will likely return for the League Cup clash at Brighton next month.

The 25-year-old last started back-to-back games in early April, and his return to the bench will see 23-year-old Vitezslav Jaros resume his duties as the Reds’ No. 3 goalkeeper.

It is a welcome boost to have Alisson back, but as Slot was right to mention, it is a testament to Kelleher’s ability that not more was made of the No. 1’s absence.