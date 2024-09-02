Arne Slot brilliantly picked apart Man United and their vulnerabilities after Liverpool’s 3-0 win, and it was his adaptability to the game plan that was key to a record-breaking day.

The Reds and Old Trafford do not always make for happy memories, but Slot re-wrote the script on Sunday and broke records by doing so.

He became the first Liverpool manager to win his first encounter with Man United since Bob Paisley in 1975 and was the first in 131 years to oversee three clean sheets in his opening three league games.

Slot’s choices in midfield – which included Dominik Szoboszlai on the left and Alexis Mac Allister playing deeper alongside Ryan Gravenberch – were instrumental to success.

They all excelled, and with the assistance of FotMob, we can see just how dominant the Reds’ midfield trio truly were.

Dynamic and dominant

Mac Allister, for one, was sublime. No player won more tackles than the Argentine (5) or contested more duels (14), and he had the second-most recoveries (8) and defensive actions (10).

The No. 10 misplaced just seven of his 49 passes and without his awareness and aggressive tackle on Kobbie Mainoo, Mo Salah‘s goal would not have come to fruition.

He was asked to play deeper than we have seen him so far this season, but he was hardly ever fazed our outmuscled – yet United did not pay him nearly enough respect.

The 25-year-old was free to attempt five long balls and while only two were accurate, it highlights the space he was afforded, and he was a dual threat with five passes into the final third (fifth-most of any player).

Mac Allister in the double-pivot enabled Gravenberch’s light to shine brighter, and the Dutchman’s performance, as per FotMob‘s statistical data, was rated higher than the No. 10’s (7.8 vs. 7.4).

Mac deeper, Grav higher. More legs to support the wide traps? pic.twitter.com/jRdd5jSjKr — LewisFN (@LewisFN00) September 1, 2024

With four interceptions (the most of any player), seven duels won, six recoveries and two tackles – in addition to never being dribbled past and earning three fouls – Gravenberch was sensational.

With a solid base in the middle of the park, Szoboszlai – who we will overlook for the diabolical fluffing of his lines not to add a fourth – was free to run amok.

Shifted to cover the left half-space to counter Man United‘s build-up, you would be forgiven for coming away from the game believing Szoboszlai covered every blade of grass.

He had 50 touches – the eight-most of Liverpool’s starting XI – but he created three chances, notched an assist, won three of his five duels, and made the most recoveries (10) of any player on the pitch.

When you combine the output of Slot’s midfield trio, it is no wonder Liverpool were able to put United to the sword – one contingent showed up for both transitions of the game, and the other withered under pressure.

Explaining how he broke down United and why his midfield were key, Slot told Sky Sports: “Their full-backs, nine out of ten times, are really high, and then Casemiro comes in between.

“So, if you pick up the ball and you can keep Luis Diaz and Mo Salah high, then you’re constantly in a one-on-one situation.

“Then you need midfielders that can run, and we had three of them today that kept running, and if they arrive in a duel, they are aggressive enough to win it.

“So that was, I think, one of the main reasons why we could win.”

