Jamie Carragher has included two current players in his all-time Liverpool XI, but made tough calls on the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Alisson.

Liverpool’s success under Jurgen Klopp was so emphatic that many of those still at the club today would be included in fans’ all-time XIs.

That is no different for Carragher, who joined Sky Sports’ Stick to Football to answer a series of questions, naming his best-ever Liverpool side.

It was a tough call between current No. 1 Alisson and the legendary Ray Clemence, but Carragher opted for the latter due to his trophy haul.

The same applied when he chose Phil Neal over Alexander-Arnold, but Virgil van Dijk made the cut alongside Alan Hansen at centre-back, with Steve Nicol at left-back.

Fielding a 4-4-2 setup, Carragher went for Mohamed Salah and John Barnes on either wing with Graeme Souness and Steven Gerrard natural choices in midfield.

Despite the likes of Luis Suarez, Robbie Fowler, Roger Hunt and Fernando Torres all being in contention, Carragher unsurprisingly picked Ian Rush and Kenny Dalglish up front.

Carragher’s all-time LFC XI: Clemence; Neal, Hansen, Van Dijk, Nicol; Salah, Gerrard, Souness, Barnes; Rush, Dalglish

Why Carragher picked Salah and Rush

As two of Liverpool’s all-time leading goalscorers, the inclusion of both Salah and Rush in a best-ever XI seems like a no-brainer.

But as Carragher gave his explanation, he admitted it had been a toss-up between Salah and leading appearance-maker Ian Callaghan on the right and Rush and Suarez up front.

“[Callaghan] is the only player who has played more games for Liverpool than me,” the 46-year-old explained.

“He played 860 games, and he won the Second Division with Liverpool and then one of his last games was the 1977 European Cup final.

“So, you think of that journey from being a Second Division player, a local player, but Mo Salah‘s got to go in on that right side.

“Kenny Dalglish has got to play and Ian Rush goes in because of what he won.

“If Luis Suarez would have won the league with Liverpool – he won one trophy – if he had a league title and a European Cup to his name, I would have put Suarez in.

“But you think about what Rush did in those cup finals against Everton – I was crying on the way home!”