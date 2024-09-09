Jarell Quansah has shown impressive maturity in his response to being subbed at half time in Liverpool’s opening game of the season, saying that it has given him a “kick up the backside.”

The 21-year-old has spoken about the substitution vs. Ipswich for the first time this week while on international duty with England Under-21s, saying that he was initially disappointed but talks with Arne Slot it has given him new focus ahead of the season.

While Quansah wasn’t particularly poor in the opening 45 minutes, Slot sought an improvement in the team’s ability to win aerial duels and brought on Ibrahima Konate – who has started the two games since.

Speaking to media, including the Standard, Quansah explained: “It’s a long season, I have the whole season to prove myself.

“It’s given me a kick up the backside, you could say. I’ll keep grafting on the training pitch and that’s all it is.

“It’s never a nice feeling as a footballer to be subbed off at half time but at the end of the day it was the gaffer’s decision but it was the right one.”

Talks with Arne Slot and learning from Van Dijk

Thankfully, though disappointed at first, Quansah has reacted positively to the incident, with Slot saying: “I spoke to him (Quansah) immediately after the game, spoke to him the day after on Sunday and at the end of that conversation he asked if he could train.”

Now, speaking during a week in which he was awarded man of the match for England U21s against Northern Ireland U21s, Quansah added: “I can only focus on myself, improve myself, kick forward and move on to the next game.”

As a young defender of a similar style, learning from Virgil van Dijk will have undoubtedly helped Quansah’s progression.

“The way Virgil talks you through the game, I’ve never heard anyone like it,” Quansah explained. “He might annoy us at times but it’s all for the greater good.

“With all the experience he has and the situations he’s been in, it’s only fair that he can share his knowledge so we can be the best players we can.

“I’ll have to be one of the best centre-halves in Europe if I’m starting (for Liverpool).

“It’s always been the goal since I was young, I’ve always wanted to be the best in the world in my position and so I’m striving for that and it doesn’t matter how long it takes, I’m not going to get too disheartened if it’s not 2026 (World Cup).

“I know what I need to do and hopefully I keep improving. The more and more games I play, it will come and it’s about taking that opportunity.”

The form Quansah showed during a breakthrough campaign last season, making 33 appearances, proved he has the potential to be a defender who not only does a job but actively makes Liverpool better in the long term.

While life under Slot may not have gotten off to a brilliant start on a personal level, the Reds’ young centre-half has shown he has the mentality and talent to go far in the game.