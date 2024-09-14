★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker walks out before the warm-up during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Liverpool vs. Nottingham Forest – Follow the Premier League match here

The international break is over and Liverpool are back in action with Nottingham Forest the visitors at Anfield! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Nunez

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse; Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Omobamidele, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Jota, Elanga, Awoniyi

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024