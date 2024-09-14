The international break is over and Liverpool are back in action with Nottingham Forest the visitors at Anfield! We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Anfield is 3pm (UK), the referee is Michael Oliver.

Teams

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Bradley, Tsimikas Endo, Jones, Gakpo, Nunez

Nottingham Forest: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Moreno; Yates, Dominguez, Ward-Prowse; Anderson, Gibbs-White, Wood

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Omobamidele, Williams, Hudson-Odoi, Jota, Elanga, Awoniyi

