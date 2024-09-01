With Arne Slot hoping to mastermind a win over Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag, Liverpool make the short trip down the M62 to face Man United. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 4pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Man United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Maguire, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below: