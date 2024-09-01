★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail
LFC 2024/25 THIRD KIT

WHITE & RED CLASSIC 

SHOP NOW
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, September 1, 2024: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (R) is challenged by Manchester United's Diogo Dalot during the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Liveblog  •  

LIVE: Man United vs. Liverpool – Follow the huge Premier League clash here

With Arne Slot hoping to mastermind a win over Dutch compatriot Erik ten Hag, Liverpool make the short trip down the M62 to face Man United. We’re live with the latest.

Kickoff at Old Trafford is 4pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

Today’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Man United: Onana; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Martinez, Dalot; Casemiro, Mainoo; Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford; Zirkzee

Subs: Bayindir, Heaton, Evans, Maguire, Amad, Collyer, Eriksen, Antony, Wheatley

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Tsimikas, Bradley, Endo, Elliott, Gakpo, Nunez

Our coverage updates automatically below:

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024