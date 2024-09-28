Liverpool are back in Premier League action as they travel to play Wolves in a potentially tricky test for Arne Slot‘s Reds. We’re live to bring you the latest.

Kickoff at Molineux is 5.30pm (UK), the referee is Anthony Taylor.

This evening’s blog is run by Harry McMullen, get involved by Tweeting @thisisanfield, @mcmulhar & in the comments below.

Teams

Wolves: Johnstone; Semedo, Bueno, Toti, Ait-Nouri; Andre, J.Gomes, Lemina; Bellegarde, Cunha, Strand Larsen

Subs: Sa, Pond, R.Gomes, Doherty, Doyle, Sarabia, Forbs, Hwang, Guedes

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai; Salah, Diaz, Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Quansah, Gomez, Bradley, Tsimikas, Endo, Jones, Chiesa, Gakpo

Our coverage updates automatically below: