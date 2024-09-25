Liverpool head into their League Cup third-round tie against West Ham in great form, having conceded just twice in their six outings this season.

The Hammers come to Anfield having beaten Bournemouth 1-0 in the second round, thanks to a fortuitous late goal from Jarrod Bowen.

And, with just four points from their opening five Premier League matches, Liverpool are firm favourites, especially given they have won their last eight home games against West Ham.

A history in the League Cup

Liverpool won their first League Cup in 1981, beating West Ham in a final replay at Villa Park after they had drawn 1-1 at Wembley, with Alan Kennedy scoring on 118 minutes only for Hammers right-back Ray Stewart to equalise from the penalty spot at the death.

West Ham led after 10 minutes of the replay, Paul Goddard scoring, but then went behind before 30 minutes had gone as Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen scored to win 2-1.

Ian Rush made only his second Liverpool appearance of 660 that night.

The teams met in the quarter-finals of this competition last season with Liverpool winning 5-1 at Anfield. The goals came from Dominik Szoboszlai, Cody Gakpo, Mo Salah and a Curtis Jones brace.

That meeting was the first between the clubs in the League Cup since 1988 and the attendance for the West Ham clash last season is Anfield’s biggest ever in the competition.

That number of 57,332 could be beaten this time around.

Playing the Hammers at home

The Reds have won each of the last eight at home to West Ham in all competitions; the club record is nine, set between 1967 to 1973.

Liverpool have lost only one of the last 56 home games against West Ham since September 1963. In that sequence they have won 41, drawn 14 and lost one.

The Reds have kept 34 clean sheets in the last 51 encounters at Anfield in all competitions.

Joe Gomez could play the 250th game of his club career in all competitions. Caoimhin Kelleher and he are the most seasoned current League Cup players at the club, each with 15 appearances.

Curtis Jones, of the present squad, has scored the most goals in this competition (5), while Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo both have four.

Liverpool have conceded two goals in their last seven matches in all competitions – the six played this season and the final game of last term at home to Wolves.

Eight of Liverpool’s 13 goals this campaign have been scored before half time and all of Luis Diaz’s five have come before the interval, while each of Mo Salah’s three have come in the second half.

This season’s scorers

Liverpool: Diaz 5, Salah 3, Jota 1, Konate 1, Nunez 1, Szoboszlai 1, Van Dijk 1

West Ham: Bowen 2, Ings 1, Paqueta 1, Soucek 1, own goals 1

* Stats courtesy of LFC statistician Ged Rea (@ged0407).