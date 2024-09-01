Liverpool have finally completed the signing of 16-year-old midfielder Alvin Ayman from Wolves, following a lengthy process to ratify his transfer.

The Reds’ deal to bring Ayman to the AXA Training Centre was first reported in mid-June, with an agreement struck with Wolves later that month.

But given his status as a youth player – signing on an initial scholarship deal until he is able to pen professional terms when he is 17 – the transfer was required to go through a five-step review.

That process typically takes around four weeks to complete, but Ayman’s switch to Liverpool was only confirmed on Saturday.

The versatile teenager, who can play at centre-back but has shown form as a box-to-box midfielder, announced his move on Instagram.

“New beginnings at Liverpool,” Ayman wrote.

“Would like to say a huge thank you to all the staff at Wolves for helping me develop over the past two years.”

His move from Wolves is believed to be worth a fee between £1.5 million and £2 million, and it has been claimed that Liverpool have already offered a five-year contract when he is eligible.

The expectation is that Ayman will initially join Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s, as was the case with Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo last season.

But like Nyoni and Nallo, the hope will be that he can make swift progress through the ranks, with Liverpool targeting high-potential youth to fast-track through the academy pathway.

Ayman is set to followed into the club by Chelsea winger Rio Ngumoha, whose own move to Merseyside is still undergoing the Premier League‘s five-step review.

The deal for Ngumoha, also 16, is not understood to have faced any issues despite concerns among fans over a lack of developments.

Liverpool U18s have begun the season with four consecutive defeats, the latest a 2-0 loss away to Man United, but there is cause for optimism still within the academy.