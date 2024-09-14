Harvey Elliott is out of Liverpool’s meeting with Nottingham Forest this weekend, but one key man is now back available.

The Reds are back after the tedium of the international break and welcome Nottingham Forest to Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Arne Slot is looking for a fourth consecutive win in the Premier League and Liverpool are resounding favourites to do just that.

They will have to make do without Elliott, however, who is expected to be out for six to eight weeks with a fractured foot.

Here’s who is available and who is set to miss out against Forest:

While Elliott’s injury is a blow for the 21-year-old, and Liverpool for that matter, things are generally positive on the injury front.

Curtis Jones is now back in full training and in contention to start at Anfield, having recovered from a muscle issue that has prevented them from playing a minute this season.

That being said, the midfielder is expected to be on the bench at home to Forest, given the form of Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Speaking of Mac Allister, Slot said he is expecting the Argentine “to be with us” for the match after missing training with his national team. Thankfully, he trained as normal for Liverpool on Thursday and Friday.

Jayden Danns is the only long-term absentee, with the teenager still missing due to a back injury.

Federico Chiesa could make his Liverpool debut after joining from Juventus but he is still unlikely to start, with Slot saying: “We have more than 20 players, so if I choose for position or the ones that are the fittest at the moment.”

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Nottingham Forest

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Jaros, Davies

Defenders: Van Dijk, Quansah, Konate, Gomez, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch, Jones, Morton, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Jota, Nunez, Diaz, Gakpo, Chiesa