Liverpool have overseen a revamp of their fitness team along with the appointment of Arne Slot, including new roles for three of their existing staff.

The departure of Jurgen Klopp led to a mass exodus of staff at Liverpool, with some choosing to depart and others seeing their contracts at the club run out.

That has seen a significant change in personnel, including a new-look medical staff.

Head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer and head of recovery Andreas Schlumberger were among those to leave, with the former replaced by Slot’s long-serving lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters.

Dr Jonathan Power has remained in his role of team doctor and, according to Training Ground Guru, he has been joined by Dr Amit Pannu as first-team doctor.

This comes with Power taking “a strategic oversight of a unified department,” with Dr Pannu’s arrival following the exit of Dr Sarah Lindsay over the summer.

Liverpool’s overhaul has also seen a promotion for first-team fitness coach Dr Conall Murtagh, who is now in the role of head of physical performance.

Two of the club’s existing physio staff have also seen their roles updates, with Lee Nobes now head rehab physio and Chris Morgan head of performance physio.

Morgan’s role is predominantly focused around matchdays, which is why he can be seen in the dugout as part of Slot’s staff, while Nobes’ work is largely based at the AXA Training Centre.

This follows the model employed by the likes of Tottenham and Chelsea in splitting duties within the physio staff.

Elsewhere, Jordan Fairclough serves as first-team fitness coach and the staff also includes head of PDP fitness Dr Jack Ade and physical performance coach Ed Harper.

Liverpool recently added another new coach to their staff, with Diogo Paiva joining from Porto as technical skills coach.