Liverpool have added Chris Black to their backroom staff, who joins from the FA as the Reds’ lead strength and conditioning coach.

The summer of change at Liverpool has continued into the new season with the appointment of a new lead strength and conditioning coach, Black.

The lifelong Liverpool fan started his job at the beginning of the season, having joined from the FA after spending over three years as a physical performance coach at St George’s Park.

Upon joining the Reds, he said told the club’s website: “It’s the greatest honour of my career and I hope to help the club achieve continued success during my time here.”

Who is Chris Black?

#LFC have appointed Chris Black (right) as their new lead strength and conditioning coach. Black joins from the FA, where he spent almost four years as a physical performance coach after previously holding a number of roles in rugby league. Follows job advert posted in May. pic.twitter.com/YzZLTHLgJn — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) September 28, 2024

The new strength and conditioning lead is originally from Bessbrook in Northern Ireland but moved across the water in 2002 and studied at Northumbria University until 2006.

Later, he went back to education to do his masters in strength and conditioning at Salford University from 2011 to 2014, before going on to begin his PhD at Leeds Beckett in the same year.

Alongside his studies, Black worked for a long time in Rugby League.

His first proper role was at Castleford Tigers, where he acted as first team strength and conditioning coach as well as head of academy conditioning from 2011 to 2013.

From there, he spent two years as a strength and conditioning coach while also taking on the role of head strength and conditioning at Leeds Rhinos.

In 2021, he moved into football and initially became a freelance physical performance coach for the FA before going full-time in January 2023.

Now at Liverpool, the club said: “His role will be focused on the physical performance of the men’s senior team players, developing their athletic qualities through gym and field-based training.

“Chris recently completed his UEFA B fitness coaching licence, becoming one of the first cohorts in Europe to achieve this.”

The new fitness department

Previous head of fitness Andreas Kornmayer and head of recovery Andreas Schlumberger both left in the summer, with the former replaced by Slot’s long-serving lead physical performance coach, Ruben Peeters.

Dr Jonathan Power has remained in his role of team doctor and, according to Training Ground Guru, he has been joined by Dr Amit Pannu as first-team doctor.

Liverpool’s overhaul has also seen a promotion for first-team fitness coach Dr Conall Murtagh, who is now in the role of head of physical performance.

Two of the club’s existing physio staff have also seen their roles updated, with Lee Nobes now head of rehab physio and Chris Morgan head of performance physio.

Elsewhere, Jordan Fairclough serves as first-team fitness coach and the staff also includes the head of PDP fitness, Dr Jack Ade, and physical performance coach Ed Harper.

Finally, of course, Black is now the lead strength and conditioning coach.