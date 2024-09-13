★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah (L) clashes with Manchester City's Bernardo Silva during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Liverpool vs. Man City date announced as 3 fixtures rescheduled for TV

The Premier League‘s latest TV selections have been locked in, and Liverpool’s clash with Man City has, of course, been moved for the cameras.

The Reds will play four Premier League games from November 2 to December 1, and all but one will be broadcast live in the UK.

The headline fixture is the first-ever meeting between Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola, which will kick off at Anfield on Sunday, December 1. Sky Sports will show the 4pm start live in the UK.

It is a huge Premier League clash that comes just days after Real Madrid visits Anfield in the Champions League, making it a blockbuster week for Slot and Co.

The only fixture in November not selected for broadcast is Brighton‘s visit on November 2, which will remain in the traditional 3pm time slot.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, March 10, 2024: Liverpool's captain Virgil van Dijk (L) and Manchester City's Erling Haaland during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. The game ended 1-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Aston Villa (H) – PL – Saturday, Nov 9, 8pm – TNT Sports
  • Southampton (A) – PL – Sunday, Nov 24, 2pm – Sky Sports
  • Man City (H) – PL – Sunday, Dec 1, 4pm – Sky Sports

Aston Villa‘s visit has been moved to a late Saturday kickoff on November 9, which is the final match before the last international break of 2024.

Immediately after international duty is over, the Reds will make the trip to Southampton for a Sunday afternoon kickoff, with the match to get underway at 2pm on November 24.

These runs of games are part of a busy schedule for the Reds as they juggle multiple competitions with weekend and midweek kickoffs – but the good news is only one is away from home.

Currently, Harvey Elliott is the only injury absentee after fracturing his foot on international duty, and the hope is that the list does not grow over the coming weeks and months.

Liverpool FC fixtures in November/December

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, August 25, 2024: Liverpool's head coach Arne Slot during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024