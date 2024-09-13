The Premier League‘s latest TV selections have been locked in, and Liverpool’s clash with Man City has, of course, been moved for the cameras.

The Reds will play four Premier League games from November 2 to December 1, and all but one will be broadcast live in the UK.

The headline fixture is the first-ever meeting between Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola, which will kick off at Anfield on Sunday, December 1. Sky Sports will show the 4pm start live in the UK.

It is a huge Premier League clash that comes just days after Real Madrid visits Anfield in the Champions League, making it a blockbuster week for Slot and Co.

The only fixture in November not selected for broadcast is Brighton‘s visit on November 2, which will remain in the traditional 3pm time slot.

Aston Villa (H) – PL – Saturday, Nov 9, 8pm – TNT Sports

– PL – Saturday, Nov 9, 8pm – TNT Sports Southampton (A) – PL – Sunday, Nov 24, 2pm – Sky Sports

– PL – Sunday, Nov 24, 2pm – Sky Sports Man City (H) – PL – Sunday, Dec 1, 4pm – Sky Sports

Aston Villa‘s visit has been moved to a late Saturday kickoff on November 9, which is the final match before the last international break of 2024.

Immediately after international duty is over, the Reds will make the trip to Southampton for a Sunday afternoon kickoff, with the match to get underway at 2pm on November 24.

These runs of games are part of a busy schedule for the Reds as they juggle multiple competitions with weekend and midweek kickoffs – but the good news is only one is away from home.

Currently, Harvey Elliott is the only injury absentee after fracturing his foot on international duty, and the hope is that the list does not grow over the coming weeks and months.

Liverpool FC fixtures in November/December