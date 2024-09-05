Liverpool have completed the signing of 16-year-old winger Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea, with the teenager’s transfer now ratified by the Premier League.

Ngumoha’s switch from Chelsea to Liverpool has been an open secret since the start of July, but the process was delayed by the league’s five-step review for youth signings.

But the young winger has now officially joined the club, confirming the move in a post on his Instagram on Wednesday night.

“Delighted to sign for Liverpool, YNWA,” Ngumoha wrote, while adding “thank you for everything Chelsea academy.”

According to The Athletic‘s James Pearce, financial terms are yet to be agreed with Chelsea and a tribunal is “likely to be required to determine the final figure.”

Despite Ngumoha joining on a scholarship deal, Liverpool still need to pay the youngster’s former club as compensation for their role in his development.

Pearce adds that regardless of the cost the club see this signing as a “major coup given his talent and potential,” having seen him already debut for Chelsea U21s.

Ngumoha is now expected to join up with Marc Bridge-Wilkinson’s U18s along with another new signing, midfielder Alvin Ayman, whose move from Wolves was confirmed last week.

There is a sense that both players could be fast-tracked through the ranks, however, as was the case with Trey Nyoni and Amara Nallo after similar moves last season.

Deals for Ngumoha and Ayman continue the club’s refined approach to academy recruitment, targeting the best young players from around the UK after restrictions were placed on signing under-18s from overseas post-Brexit.

* Images within article via Instagram @rio_ngumoha