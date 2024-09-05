Liverpool are set to switch kit providers ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, rejoining Adidas, with their first leaked kit for next season already emerging online.

The Reds are in their final season wearing Nike kits, with it now widely reported that they have agreed a deal for Adidas to take over as new supplier.

It marks a return to the manufacturer after 13 years away, having worn Adidas between 1985 and 1996 and then 2006 and 2012, including some of the club’s most popular kits ever.

Though that changeover is yet to be officially announced, Liverpool and Adidas already have plans underway for next season’s kits.

Designs will already be in the process of approval, with Footy Headlines claiming to have details of the first shirt to leak online so far.

They report that the new goalkeeper shirt for 2025/26 will be black with light green detailing for the Adidas, LFC and Standard Chartered logos as well as the iconic three stripes down the sleeves.

The shirt is based on Adidas’ new 25 Tiro Goalkeeper Competition template, which will be used across the manufacturer’s range of goalkeeper kits next season.

It is a fairly basis design including dark grey accents such as on the sleeves and a light green panel down the sides of the shirt.

While a new goalkeeper shirt is unlikely to get pulses racing among fans, the switch from Nike to Adidas certainly will.

Further leaks of next season’s kits, including any home, away or third shirts for Arne Slot‘s outfield players, are unlikely to come any time soon.

But this first leak at least gives an idea of what to expect from Liverpool’s new deal with Adidas.