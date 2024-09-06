Newly signed Liverpool midfielder Alvin Ayman made his unofficial debut on Friday, as the U18s sealed a 6-1 friendly win over the Robbie Fowler Academy.

Ayman arrived on Merseyside from Wolves this summer, with the 16-year-old’s transfer finally completed last week after a lengthy review process.

While fellow new arrival Rio Ngumoha – who joined from Chelsea this week – trained alongside Federico Chiesa as part of the U21s on Thursday, Ayman has begun life with the U18s.

That saw the teenager start in a friendly clash with the Fowler Academy on Friday morning, doing so in central midfield.

There had been confusion over Ayman’s natural role ahead of his move to Liverpool, having been deployed as a centre-back during his time at Wolves, but he is expected to settle as a midfielder.

It was a bright debut from the youngster, with the U18s going 3-0 up early on through goals from Fola Onanuga, Joe Bradshaw and captain Lucas Pitt.

Though the visitors grabbed a goal back before the break, two more from striker Josh Sonni-Lambie and another from attacker Kareem Ahmed sealed a 6-1 victory from the penalty spot.

After a tough start to the campaign with four consecutive defeats, this will have been a much-needed boost for Liverpool’s U18s.

The addition of Ayman is a major positive, particularly as coach Marc Bridge-Wilkinson has been lacking in midfield so far in losses to Derby, Middlesbrough, Arsenal and Man United.

While he is slated to be fast-tracked through the ranks if he progresses as hoped, Ayman can add real quality to a group that also includes Onanuga, Ryan Cowley, Scofield Lonmeni and Joe Upton.

Liverpool U18s are next in competitive action on September 14 with the visit of Blackburn to the AXA Training Centre.

Ayman is likely to start that clash and could even be joined by Ngumoha, also 16, with the U21s not playing again until September 22.