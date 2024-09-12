Caoimhin Kelleher has recently hinted at his frustration about staying at Liverpool this summer, but the club were right to keep him in light of the offers they received.

It is no secret the Irishman aspires to be a No. 1 goalkeeper, and it’s looking increasingly likely Kelleher won’t be able to fulfil those ambitions at Anfield.

With Liverpool securing the signature of Giorgi Mamardashvili, who is set to join the club in the summer of 2025, Kelleher’s chances of becoming Alisson‘s heir are slim.

That’s why the 25-year-old was open to a move away from the Reds this summer, which Kelleher recently confirmed during the international break.

“My ambition has always been clear the last few seasons that I want to be a No. 1,” the Reds’ No. 62 said.

“My mission was to go out and play and be a No 1. It’s been reported that Liverpool rejected a few bids as well. It’s not always in my hands to make the decision. My ambition is to prove I’m good enough to play week in, week out.”

But while Kelleher’s desire to play regular football is understandable, especially given he will be turning 26 years old later this year, the Reds were also right to keep hold of him this summer.

Liverpool set their price tag for Kelleher, in excess of £20 million, and it was not matched by any potential suitor throughout the transfer window, including Nottingham Forest.

The Athletic’s James Pearce explained this on the Walk On Podcast earlier this week.

He said: “To my knowledge, the only offers that were forthcoming [for Kelleher] were from Nottingham Forest at the end of the transfer window, and it was £7 million plus Matt Turner, who Liverpool had absolutely no interest in.

“Forest came back with a marginally improved offer but again, nothing close to Liverpool’s valuation, which was around the £25-£30 million mark, so I find it a bit bizarre.

“It baffles me that there wasn’t a bigger kind of battle for his signature. Why would you sell Kelleher for £7 million plus a backup goalie you don’t even want? That would have been nonsensical.”

One can hardly blame Liverpool for not accepting that offer for Kelleher, and it speaks volumes that Turner would go on to sign a loan deal at Crystal Palace.

The Reds are run as a business, and at the end of the day, Kelleher is an asset Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will only be willing to lose for the right price.

If the offer on the table is nowhere near that figure, then there was not much else Liverpool could do. The club, though, will be anticipating Kelleher to push through a move next summer.