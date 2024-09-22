Liverpool strolled to an impressive 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday, with Luis Diaz rightly receiving plenty of praise.

Arne Slote’s men knew the importance of getting back to winning ways in the Premier League, following last weekend’s 1-0 loss at home to Nottingham Forest.

Liverpool did exactly that, with Diaz netting twice and Darwin Nunez ending his 14-game goal drought with a superb hit.

Here’s how the media assessed the Reds’ win.

This was the perfect tonic after last weekend’s disappointment…

Will Unwin of the Guardian dissected a win that proved to be the ideal response to Forest:

“Come the end of the season Arne Slot will be hoping he can laugh about last week’s defeat to Nottingham Forest. “Since that pitiful performance, Liverpool have made light work of Milan in the Champions League and pummelled Bournemouth in a perfect response to the first setback of the Dutchman’s tenure. “Where Forest made Liverpool underperform with a disciplined display, Bournemouth allowed Ryan Gravenberch and his midfield colleagues to dictate the match and then offered up an opener that ended the contest.”

On X, David Lynch echoed that sentiment:

“The result against Nottingham Forest could have knocked Liverpool’s confidence but the response across the last two games has been magnificent. “That they are top of the Premier League is reflective of the fact it’s been a very strong start to life under Arne Slot.”

The Telegraph‘s Chris Bascombe felt Bournemouth played into Liverpool’s hands:

“Either Bournemouth coach Andoni Iraola missed the blueprint to trouble Arne Slot’s side provided by Nottingham Forest last weekend, or he is so wedded to his beliefs he didn’t care. “It’s a fine line between commending a visiting side for their ambition and condemning their naivety. “Bournemouth played exactly the game Liverpool wanted at Anfield and Diaz and Nunez cashed in.”

It was another superb day at the office for Diaz…

The Mirror‘s Dan Marsh heaped praise on the in-form Colombian, saying he looks like Liverpool sharpest attacker:

“There’s no disputing the fact that Mohamed Salah is Liverpool’s main man, but Luis Diaz is doing his best to upstage him. “The 27-year-old headed into the match with three goals and an assist to his name and was a thorn in Bournemouth‘s side well before he rounded Kepa for Liverpool’s opener. “Diaz now has five goals in as many league games for the Reds – just three shy of the tally he managed in the entire 2023/24 campaign. “Nobody has looked sharper in this new era at Anfield than the former FC Porto man and Bournemouth simply couldn’t handle him.”

Richard Jolly of the Independent highlighted Diaz’s purple patch in front of goal to start the season:

“When the final whistle blew, Erling Haaland remained the Premier League’s runaway top scorer. So far, so predictable. “What rather fewer would have expected when the season started was that Luis Diaz is his closest challenger. At times in his Liverpool career, the Colombian has provided everything but the goals. “Now he has five in as many league matches for Slot: that average of one per game comes after a return of worse than one every four for the club before then.”

The early signs under Slot are so encouraging…

Marsh was one of those who feels Liverpool are going in the right direction under their new boss: