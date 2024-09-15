Thiago has addressed his decision to retire from football and explained what comes next, after making his return to Anfield as a Liverpool supporter.

The Spanish international left Liverpool at the end of last season and decided to hang up his boots.

Since then he briefly took part in Hansi Flick’s training sessions at Barcelona as a member of his coaching staff as he looks to forge a new career in the game.

On Saturday afternoon, Thiago was back at Anfield as a supporter for the first time and he gave an interview to the club’s official website during his visit.

He explained his decision to retire from the game at the relatively young age of 33, describing it as forced on him due to his “physical issues.”

“I miss being around – being around the team and the locker room. I miss the competitive part of the game,” Thiago explained.

“But at the end, the decision was forced by physical issues.

“But I’m just keeping fit and trying to play as much as I can with my friends, and trying to be alive in the game.”

The midfielder was also asked about what’s next in his career and Thiago hinted at a future in coaching.

“Well, at the end I had the chance to get into football again, helping the coaching staff of Barcelona,” he said.

“I decided for the practical part, not for the theory – just because of the experience I had doing all these years in football and the kind of role I had in the team.

“I just want to pass it through to other players.

“I love to help new players as well, young players to develop under the coach. It was a pretty good experience.”

However, Thiago admitted that for now he’s simply enjoying spending more time with his family away from the frantic nature of the game.

“You just get to know this side of life because since we were young we didn’t have more time for ourselves to know how life is more at home,” he added.

“But also to be close to football, still doing analysis, coaching some boys and also living the game as well as a fan.”

Thiago is currently back on Merseyside partly for tax purposes following the end of his employment at Liverpool, sharing an update from the school run earlier in the week on Instagram.

Arne Slot could have done with his quality in midfield on Saturday!