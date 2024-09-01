Liverpool head to Old Trafford to take on Man United in English football’s biggest fixture. Here’s how to watch and stream live around the world.

There will be a distinctly Dutch flavour to this Premier League game, as Arne Slot‘s Liverpool aim to take three points from Erik ten Hag’s Man United.

Slot will be hoping for a confidence-boosting win before the international break. However, no matter the state of Man United, they almost always make things difficult at home for the Reds.

Liverpool will debut their new third kit for the 2024/25 season at Old Trafford. Fans can pre-order the kit from the Official LFC Store here.

It was at Old Trafford last season that Liverpool’s title dreams took a hit and their quadruple hopes were crushed, but this is a fresh campaign and the Reds will hope to make happier memories this time around.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of the match.

You can also follow the game by downloading the This is Anfield app, including lineups, live coverage and all the reaction and analysis.

The match gets underway at 4pm (BST) – or 11am in New York, 8am in Los Angeles, 1am (Monday) in Sydney, 7pm in Dubai and 6pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on Sky Sports Premier League in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will also be available on LFCTV GO here.

US Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is shown live on Peacock in the US, which is available to live stream here.

Canada Viewers

Man United vs. Liverpool is being shown live on fuboTV in Canada, which is available to live stream with fuboTV here.

Worldwide

Live audio commentary of Man United vs. Liverpool and a full match replay and highlights will be available on LFCTV GO here.

