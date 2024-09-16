Liverpool return to Champions League action on Tuesday, but those in the UK may not have realised that there is more than one destination to watch European football this season.

The Reds’ return to the top table of European football has been long-awaited, and AC Milan will play host to the occasion on Tuesday evening.

But if you turn on your television and head to the channel you typically find Liverpool on during a European night, you will not find Arne Slot‘s Reds.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) is where those of us in the UK would instinctively go searching for the game, but that will not do in the age of endless TV subscriptions.

Instead, Liverpool vs. AC Milan will be shown live on Amazon Prime Video – with coverage to get underway at 6.30pm (BST) ahead of the 8pm kickoff.

Amazon will be showing ‘every top Tuesday match’ in the Champions League for the next three seasons – but why has it changed?

New rights deal explained

In 2022, it was announced that BT Sport (now TNT Sports) and Amazon would broadcast the men’s UEFA Champions League for the 2024-2027 rights cycle.

It ended the exclusive rights deal that existed from 2015, and included a new highlights show on BBC for each round – that’s at 10.40pm on Wednesday evening.

TNT Sports will still air the bulk of the live matches – 533 of the 550 fixtures – but the first-pick Tuesday match until the semi-final stage will be exclusive to Prime Video.

Access to Prime Video is available for £5.99 per month or is included as part of a Prime Membership, which costs £8.99 per month – alternatively you can get a free 30-day trial for the service.

Liverpool were their pick for the first round, and with a further three games on a Tuesday in the initial phase of the competition, this is unlikely to be the last time the Reds are live on Prime.

If you are wondering about the Europa League and Europa Conference League, they will continue to be shown exclusively by TNT Sports.