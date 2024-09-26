Diogo Jota has begun the campaign as Arne Slot‘s first-choice striker, and even though he has only scored three goals so far, Curtis Jones summed up his value.

Though Darwin Nunez was considered Slot’s pet project after taking over as Liverpool head coach, the Uruguayan is yet to break into the Dutchman’s first-choice lineup.

After back-to-back starts against Bournemouth in the Premier League and West Ham in the Carabao Cup, Nunez is likely to make way for Jota on the trip to Wolves on Saturday.

That comes after a brace from the Portugal international in the 5-1 victory over West Ham, having begun the game operating as a No. 10.

Speaking to LFCTV after that win, it was put to Jones that Jota is one of Liverpool’s best-ever finishers.

“Na, 100 percent. You just said it all then,” he replied.

“The thing with Jota is as well, there’s times when he won’t score goals but he’s a massive help on the pitch.

“He’s never afraid to get on the ball, he’s always there to help.

“He’s a strong lad, he’ll hold the ball well, he’s quick, he can score off both feet, he can score with his head as well. So he’s an overall threat.

“And plus he’s a great lad, he helps you out loads as well on the pitch.

“He’s world class now, but on top of that he’s an amazing guy as well.”

With three goals in six games so far, Jota is Liverpool’s third-highest scorer this season behind Luis Diaz (five) and Mohamed Salah (four).

That may not be the strike rate many would hope from a centre-forward, particularly given the ridiculous feats of Erling Haaland at Man City, with 10 goals already in the Premier League.

But as Jones explained, Jota brings a lot more to the side than just finishing, with Slot having already described him as a “nine-and-a-half.”

That comes with an emphasis on his competition, Nunez, to meet the head coach’s demands off the ball – which, to his credit, he has shown he is capable of in recent outings.

Perhaps as it stands there is more consistency in Liverpool’s No. 20 across the board, with Jones clearly appreciative of what Jota offers on and off the ball.