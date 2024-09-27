Confidence is low at Wolves heading into their weekend visit of Liverpool, but former Reds transfer target Andre has been labelled a “superstar.”

Arne Slot‘s side make the trip to the Premier League‘s bottom-place side on Saturday evening, so victory has to be expected.

Games at Molineux can be awkward and hostile, especially under the lights, but the odds are stacked in favour of Liverpool.

Ahead of the game, TIA’s Henry Jackson spoke to Harry Mansell from The Wolves 77 Club (@77ClubPodcast) to discuss Gary O’Neil’s future, his thoughts on Slot and where the key battles will take place.

How would you assess Wolves’ season so far?

It has been a mini-disaster. Wolves have had very hard fixtures, but we keep crumbling to defeat late on in games!

In the Chelsea, Newcastle and Aston Villa matches, we were fantastic in the first half but ended up going on to lose all of those games despite leading against the latter pair.

We also drew at home to Chelsea after playing very well.

What’s gone wrong overall?

We just can’t see games out, and Gary O’Neil keeps getting outdone tactically by the opposing manager.

He just doesn’t react to their tactical changes and we crumble.

On top of that, we have been conceding far too many goals and look weak defensively.

Is Gary O’Neil under genuine pressure?

I think he’s under some pressure, yes, but the board have said he is in no danger of losing his job because of the tough fixtures we’ve started with.

It’s just two wins in 18 games in all competitions, though, since going out the FA Cup to Coventry in the quarter-finals last season.

Who has impressed and struggled for Wolves?

Matheus Cunha, Craig Dawson and Andre have been the standout performers.

Andre is a new signing in midfield from Fluminense – Liverpool were linked with him in the past – and he already looks like he will be a superstar for us like his fellow countryman Joao Gomes.

Jose Sa has struggled in goal, however, as has Toti Gomes.

We brought Sam Johnstone in as our new first-choice goalkeeper after Sa had a horrid start to the Premier League campaign.

What are your thoughts on Liverpool’s start?

It has been a good start from you guys, but I watched your defeat to Nottingham Forest the other week, which must be a concern for your supporters.

My guess would be that pushing for the league title will be a bit too much to ask this season.

What are your early impressions of Arne Slot?

He’s no Jurgen Klopp, is he? That’s in terms of being a character, at least.

But he seems to know what he is doing, and the win away at Man United was very good for him and his career at Liverpool.

Where will the key battles take place on Saturday?

I’d say midfield.

When Andre, Gomes and Mario Lemina are on form, I genuinely think they get into most Premier League teams, but our defence is a massive worry.

Especially with how dangerous your attacking unit is!

Finally, what’s your prediction?

I can’t see anything other than a Liverpool win, given the manner in which we are crumbling in games.

For that reason, I will say Wolves 1-2 Liverpool.