With the October international break now upon us, Liverpool have seen 18 senior players called up for duty with their national teams.

The Reds signed off for the break with a 1-0 win away to Crystal Palace, and are next in action at home to Chelsea on October 20.

It will be a busy fortnight between now and then, with 18 players from Arne Slot‘s first-team squad involved in various international fixtures.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is the only Liverpool player in the England squad to play Greece and Finland, with Kostas Tsimikas called up by the former.

Caoimhin Kelleher‘s Republic of Ireland will also play Finland and Greece, while Northern Ireland have called up Conor Bradley to their squad to take on Belarus and Bulgaria.

Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo are all key players for Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands, and they face Hungary and Germany in the UEFA Nations League.

Dominik Szoboszlai will captain Hungary and Andy Robertson will wear the armband for Scotland, with Ben Doak also called up by the latter.

Among Scotland’s opponents are Portugal, with Diogo Jota named in Roberto Martinez’s latest squad.

Ibrahima Konate joins the France squad to play Israel and Belgium, while loanees Owen Beck and Lewis Koumas are in Craig Bellamy’s Wales squad.

Incoming Liverpool signing Giorgi Mamardashvili will also be involved in the UEFA Nations League as Georgia play Ukraine and Albania.

In South America, there were call-ups for Luis Diaz (Colombia) and Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) for World Cup qualifiers, the latter has travelled despite his injury at Palace.

Alisson, meanwhile, has withdrawn from representing Brazil after suffering another hamstring injury.

Darwin Nunez is also expected to be involved for Uruguay having seen his five-match ban put on a temporary hold as the Superior Court of Arbitration (CAS) look into his case.

Mohamed Salah joins Egypt for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifying double-header against Mauritania, while Wataru Endo will captain Japan in their World Cup qualifiers against Saudi Arabia and Australia.

Two more of Slot’s senior squad will link up with England U21s, with Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton called up by coach Ben Futcher.

Also involved at youth level will be Luke Chambers and Kaide Gordon (England U20s), Amara Nallo (England U19s), Trey Nyoni and Carter Pinnington (England U18s), Calvin Ramsay (Scotland U21s) and Keyrol Figueroa (USA U19s).

Federico Chiesa has been left out of the Italy squad, while Harvey Elliott is injured and Vitezslav Jaros, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez were all left out.

Liverpool players called up for October internationals

Senior players: Kelleher, Van Dijk, Konate, Quansah, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas, Mac Allister, Szoboszlai, Gravenberch, Endo, Morton, Salah, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Nunez

Notable youth and loanees: Mamardashvili, Nallo, Pinnington, Chambers, Beck, Ramsay, Nyoni, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Figueroa

Left out: Alisson (injured), Jaros, Gomez, Jones, Elliott (injured), Chiesa (injured)