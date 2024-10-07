Seven Liverpool players have joined Trent Alexander-Arnold in being called up for England duty in October, with the Three Lions’ youth squads announced.

Alexander-Arnold was the only Liverpool player included in Lee Carsley’s senior squad this month, with Joe Gomez, Curtis Jones and the injured Harvey Elliott left out.

Friday saw seven more Reds called up for duty, however, as part of various Young Lions squads.

That included a promotion for centre-back Amara Nallo, who has stepped up from the U18s to join Will Antwi’s England U19s for friendlies against Portugal, Netherlands and France in Marbella.

Nallo only received his first U18s call-up in March, and captained Liverpool U19s in their 2-1 victory over Bologna in the UEFA Youth League, netting the winner.

Elsewhere, Tyler Morton and Jarell Quansah have kept their places in Ben Futcher’s England U21s squad for Euro 2025 qualifiers against Ukraine and Azerbaijan.

The U21s are likely required to settle for a playoff spot in Group F, unless they take six points from their two games and leaders Ukraine fail to beat Serbia.

Luke Chambers and Kaide Gordon, on loan at Wigan and Norwich this season respectively, are part of the England U20s squad again.

Paul Nevin’s youngsters will play France and Czechia in their latest Euro Elite League fixtures, with those games held in Doncaster and Chesterfield.

Those within the England setup are showing patience with Trey Nyoni, who remains with the England U18s along with centre-back Carter Pinnington.

They will also head to Marbella to play Sweden and one of Ukraine or the Netherlands as part of a four-team tournament.

Other call-ups at youth level include Calvin Ramsay (Scotland U21s) and Keyrol Figueroa (USA U19s).