On May 13, 2006, Steven Gerrard inspired another almighty comeback for Liverpool, and rare footage from the stands shows the moment in all its glory.

Gerrard had an incredible ability to put the team on his back and drag them over the finishing line, it became a hallmark of his time at Liverpool and this particular goal saw a final named after him.

Forever be remembered as ‘The Gerrard Final’, the Liverpool captain was everywhere at all at once to mount a comeback three different times at the Millennium Stadium.

He supplied the assist for Djibril Cisse and scored two goals to take the match against West Ham to 3-3, and it is the last goal that neither set of fans will ever forget.

Despite being on his last legs as cramp took over, Gerrard unleashed a thunderous effort into the bottom corner from 30 yards out – one of the greatest strikes you’ll ever see.

We have all watched countless replays, but rare footage from the stands has now emerged, and it is simply amazing. See for yourself here:

It was brought to light by @JimmyCully on X (formerly Twitter), and it led to plenty of reminiscing – especially for those who were in the stands that day.

It is one thing being able to relive unseen moments from games in present day and another entirely to find a gem like this for a match that was, unbelievably, played 18 years ago.

After the game, Gerrard was rightly labelled “irrepressible” by the press on a day where “it was his sheer strength of will that single-handedly dragged Liverpool from the dead.”

And footage from the West Ham-end, albeit quite blurry, is just as delightful. The reaction is well worth a watch:

Rafa Benitez’s team, of course, would go on to win the penalty shootout with a scoreline of 3-1 to secure the club’s seventh FA Cup.

In Gerrard’s autobiography, he wrote: “The 125th FA Cup final was called the greatest ever, even ‘The Gerrard Final’! That meant the world to me.”

It was nothing less than he deserved, and we will seize every chance we have to relive it!

Liverpool: Reina; Finnan, Hyypia, Carragher, Riise; Gerrard, Alonso (Kromkamp 67′), Sissoko, Kewell (Morientes 48′); Crouch (Hamann 71′), Cisse

Subs not used: Dudek, Traore

West Ham: Hislop; Scaloni, Ferdinand, Gabbidon, Konchesky; Benayoun, Reo-Coker, Fletcher (Dailly 77′), Etherington (Sheringham 85′); Harewood, Ashton (Zamora 71′)

Subs not used: Walker, Collins